Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's ‘Christmas plans with the…’ may torch Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have maintained a close friendship since finalizing their divorce in 2018, prioritizing their three children—Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Since their 2018 divorce, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have fostered a strong co-parenting relationship.(AFP)

Over the years, the two have consistently maintained a strong co-parenting, living in the same Brentwood neighbourhood in Los Angeles to make it easier to share time with their kids. Recent developments suggest their bond has grown even stronger amid Affleck’s ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple’s close relationship was on display during Thanksgiving in 2024, when they spent the holiday together at Garner’s home. Prior to their family dinner, they were spotted volunteering at Midnight Mission, where they helped feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in the Los Angeles area.

Garner ‘offered to spend Christmas’ with Affleck

A source revealed to People Magazine that Garner and Affleck also have “have Christmas plans with the kids, too”.

“Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays, but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like,” the insider shared.

“Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays, and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions. Jen and Ben have a really friendly co-parenting relationship, and she knows the kids had a wonderful time being together with both parents on Thanksgiving.”

Affleck has reportedly leaned on Garner for support as he navigates his marital challenges with Lopez

Despite rumours, sources have clarified that their relationship remains purely platonic. “She is the mother of his kids and has been there for him through the worst and best times,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. Another source noted that while Garner and Lopez had been on friendly terms and regularly communicated before the divorce filing in August 2024, they are no longer in touch. “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy,” the source added.

“Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment,” a source told Page Six. “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”