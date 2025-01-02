Who is Thea Booysen, MrBeast's soon-to-be wife? YouTuber is now engaged

MrBeast has leveled up in love! The YouTuber just shared his most personal news yet—he’s engaged to fellow YouTuber Thea Booysen. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast revealed he popped the question on Christmas Day in a thoughtful, family-filled moment. He went on to share a number of photographs on Instagram, announcing his biggest collaboration yet. MrBeast and Thea Booysen are engaged(MrBeast's X)

MrBeast engaged to YouTuber Thea Booysen

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, was spotted wearing matching Christmas sweaters with his fiancée, surrounded by loved ones during their engagement celebration. In an interview with People, he revealed that the proposal was a heartfelt family affair, with both his and Thea's families playing a role in the surprise, including her family traveling all the way from South Africa to share in the special moment.

Also read: What is Honey scam controversy? Browser extension promoted by MrBeast, others accused of ripping off customers

“My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here,” Booysen opened up about the proposal. "We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise," she told People.

Shedding details about the moment, MrBeast added, “I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — with the ring inside — to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed.”

Known for his larger-than-life challenges, he surprised everyone by opting for a private, intimate engagement instead. "My friends thought I’d propose in a huge, public way, like at the Super Bowl, but I wanted it to be the complete opposite—something personal and special," he shared.

Who is YouTuber Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen, a South African author and content creator, hails from Cape Town. She has built a strong following through her online presence and academic work. Booysen holds degrees in psychology and law from Stellenbosch University, along with a master's degree in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Her YouTube channel, "More Than Human," explored psychological topics.

Also read: Meghan Markle breaks five-year IG hiatus with New Year's video shot by Prince Harry

How did Booysen and Mr Beast meet?

MrBeast and Thea Booysen first crossed paths through a mutual friend during his tour in South Africa. Their shared interests sparked an instant connection. While in town, MrBeast joined the friend for dinner, and Booysen was invited along.

Recalling her first Booysen revealed, she was taken aback by how humble and intelligent MrBeast was. "I thought YouTubers were just a persona, but I was surprised to find he was genuinely a nice guy. He wasn't sitting there with an ego," she told People.

While Thea initially thought their bond might be fleeting, MrBeast reached out soon after, which led to their long-distance relationship. After months of deep conversations, Thea realised she had fallen for his “mind, drive, and character, and they started dating once he returned to South Africa.”

Their relationship blossomed, with MrBeast proposing shortly after Thea graduated with a master’s in neuropsychology. "In my mind, we're already married. We're already on the same page about these things. We talk about children, how we're going to live together when we're 70 years old… this was just another step in the process," Thea said.