Meghan Markle breaks five-year IG hiatus with New Year's video shot by Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has started 2025 with her first Instagram account since 2020. Posting on January 1 under the username @meghan, Harry’s wife shared a video of herself at the beach, wearing white and drawing 2025 in the sand. The account already has more than 200,000 followers. The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Instagram (PA)

Harry and Meghan stopped using their original Sussex Royal account in 2020 when they quit as senior royals. The couple’s account was launched on April 2 2019 after they split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Kensington Palace household, which operates on social media as Kensington Royal.

Harry and Meghan used their account to announce the birth and name of their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, to promote their own work and that of charities, and release their so-called Megxit statement.

Her disappearance in 2020 was not the first time the duchess had gone offline. She also closed her social media accounts ahead of her wedding to Harry in 2018. The former actress, who had a popular Instagram account when she was best known for her role in Suits, had indicated she would return to social media.

In a 2022 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, she confided: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.” At other times, she sounded reluctant to return, citing concerns about harassment. In 2023, she and Harry urged social media platforms to strengthen content-moderation policies, saying that some apps could damage the mental health of young people.

