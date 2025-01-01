Luxury designer arrested for DWI Christmas crash in Hamptons, says ‘Sorry, my car just drives really fast’

An award-winning luxury interior designer, who was apparently intoxicated while on the road on Christmas, was arrested and charged with DWI. 46-year-old Edward Yedid was reportedly driving his silver Porsche when he crashed into an oncoming car in the Hamptons on December 25. Edward Yedid, 46, co-founder of the architecture and design company Grade New York, was involved in a Christmas DWI crash in the Hamptons.(Photo credit: Grade New York / New York Post)

The New York Post reported on January 1, he allegedly told the family in the other car impacted in the drunken crash, “Sorry, my car just drives really fast.”

Apparently boozed-up Edward Yedid was driving unreasonably fast

Yedid, renowned as the co-founder of the architecture and design company Grade New York, is believed to have been speeding on East Hampton road around 2:30 pm. Police records state that eventually he unexpectedly switched lanes and crashed into a BMW vehicle in the oncoming lane. The two-car accident involved the 46-year-old married father’s 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S sports car and 2016 black BMW SUV carrying a family of three.

30-year-old Arianna Thomas was one of the passengers “casually driving” along the Newtown Lane. The party of three, including her partner and father, were headed to the movies to watch Wicked. “… this guy whips around [a corner] in his silver Porsche,” Thomas said of Yedid. She told The Post that they averted a much worse scenario thanks to her father's quick reaction. “We only had a second to react, and he just smashed into us.”

Family of three impacted: Saved from head-on collision

Thomas' dad was driving the BMW SUV and swerved in time to avoid a head-on collision with Yedid's Porsche. Consequently, the home designer's vehicle hit the other car's left front. Having witnessed and experienced the terrifying situation first-hand, Arianna said that when Edward Yedid came out of his car, they immediately smelled alcohol on him. “He was wearing head-to-toe designer clothes when he got out of the car, eyes completely bloodshot,” she added. Defending himself, Yedid told the family, “Sorry, my car just drives really fast.” He also checked upon them to see if they were hurt. However, Thomas told him not to speak to her.

Supporting the passenger's claims, an officer at the scene also noted that Yedid was “unsteady on his feet” and had “bloodshoot glassy eyes.” The “odour of an alcoholic beverage upon [Yedid's] breath” was more than evident, according to the arrest report.

The 46-year-old man “performed poorly on standardised field test.” He was arrested shortly after he produced a breath sample. His blood-alcohol content has yet to be revealed.

Injuries and charges revealed

The family of three and Yedid incurred minor injuries, which were treated at the hospital. Thomas lamented how she and her family had to spend Christmas in the hospital. While he was bruised on her right knee, her partner had a cut on his nose and bruise on his head. Her father suffered back pain.

Although arrested and taken to Southampton Hospital, the designer was released. He was demanded to return to the police station on December 27 so that his arrest could be processed. He has since been charges with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, speed not reasonable and driving an uninspected car. Despite being set free, Yedid's arraignment is scheduled for January 8 in court.