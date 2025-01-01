Another NYC subway horror: Man critical on New Year's Eve as hooded suspect pushes him onto train tracks

Over a week after an illegal immigrant burned a woman to death in an NYC horror attack, yet another straphanger was pushed into harm's way. A male victim was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after being shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks. He is believed to have been hit by an oncoming 1 NYC train. The victim is now in critical condition but stable. As reported by the New York Post, the terrifying scene was caught on camera. A straphanger was pushed onto the tracks of an NYC subway station on New Year's Eve. He is in critical condition but stable after what officials are calling a random attack. (X)

The 45-year-old man who suffered the near-fatal horrifying attack has yet to be identified. He was at the 18th Street station when a hooded maniac pushed him onto the tracks. As of now, authorities are labelling the development as a random attack that happened shortly after 1:30 pm on Tuesday, December 31.

What we know about the NYC subway attacker so far

Visuals from the disturbing footage of the incident captured the suspect wearing a dark hoodie and grey jeans. Right before being pushed onto the tracks, the victim was seemingly busy with his phone as the subway train made a pitstop at the station. The sicko was walking edge of the platform before he unexpectedly pushed the man, who eventually couldn't be seen under the train. The masked suspect has been described as a man with a light complexion.

NYC subway attack's hooded suspect is at large

Seconds prior to the attack, two other individuals were caught jumping the turnstile on the footage. They eventually dashed out of the station after witnessing the horrifying scene. The brute suspect similarly fled the scene and is still on the loose. Cops don't believe there to be any connection between the attacker and the victim.

Bystanders stood helpless on the station platform as firefighters toiled to pull the victim in his 40s from between subway cars.

This is a developing story due to the ongoing investigation.