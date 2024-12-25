NYC subway horror case reveals chilling details as suspect arraigned; ‘He fanned flames by…’

New York City subway horror victim died by homicide, stated the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner, adding that the cause of her death was “smoke inhalation” and “thermal injuries”. The was disclosed in the complaint registered in Brooklyn Criminal Court. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, in white, appears at an arraignment hearing in New York on Tuesday, December 24. Curtis Means/Pool via AP

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old undocumented immigrant who allegedly set a woman on fire while she was sleeping on a train in New York City, “fanned the flames” by waving a shirt around her, engulfing her in flames, revealed the the document, which details the testimony of police officers on the scene.

The illegal immigrant from Gautemela was charged with first- and second-degree murder and arson on Tuesday.

The horrific incident has heightened preexisting anxieties about safety and disorder on the subway, especially in light of a concerning trend of recent random attacks.

Zapeta-Calil approached the woman in silence

According to the police, Zapeta-Calil approached the woman in silence before setting her clothes on fire, engulfing her in flames “in a matter of seconds.” He was seen on surveillance footage standing on a platform's bench watching the victim burn.

In connection with his arraignment, Associated Press reported that Zapeta-Calil claimed that he is alcoholic and that he didn't know what transpired. According to Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg, he also recognised himself in photos of the attack.

Was Zapeta-Calil residing at homeless shelter?

On being asked if Zapeta-Calil was residing at a homeless shelter, representative for the New York City Department of Social Services said, “We cannot disclose any case information about individual social service recipients and cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.”

On June 1, 2018, the US Border Patrol in Sonoita, Arizona, issued an expedited removal order to Zapeta-Calil. Jeff Carter, a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stated he was returned to Guatemala six days after the order. According to authorities, he re-entered the US illegally at an unspecified time and place.