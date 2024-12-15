Ariana Grande went through Wicked contract with Cynthia Erivo to make sure they were ‘aligned’ together

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are basking in the success of their film Wicked. In a new interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Ariana has now opened up about the process of coming together with co-star Cynthia in the adaptation, and making sure that they were treated equally, where both of them built a genuine sort of trust together. (Also read: Wicked and Gladiator II make jaw-dropping $270 million box office debut, but can Glicked beat Barbenheimer?) Wicked is a tale of friendship and revenge, a commentary on identity and power.

What Ariana said

During the discussion, Ariana said: "We talk a lot about this pact that we made to take care of each other and to be really honest with each other about anything that was to come up, but I don’t think people really get how granular we got and how fully we mean that. When I got my contract, I called [Cynthia], and was like, ‘Hey let’s go through this thing. Let’s go beat by beat through this together and make sure we are aligned in what we need'. If [she needs] something, we need it together. I want us to have each other’s backs. Your problems become my problems and mine become yours.”

She added, “It’s impossible to really share the depths of how real that is. We started creating that long before we ever got to set. I think it was a really important part of the work that we did. I’m really grateful because one of the things that I’m most proud of is how we nurtured each other.”

More details

Wicked, the first of two Universal Pictures films based on a Broadway prequel to The Wizard of Oz, opened to positive reviews and topped box office collections. Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the story of a misunderstood, green-skinned student of magic who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked also stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Ethan Slater in pivotal roles. The second part is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

Both Ariana and Cynthia recently received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively.