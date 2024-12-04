Jessica Biel ‘breaking up’ with Justin Timberlake for the holidays ‘to get away from all the drama’ after his DWI arrest

While Justin Timberlake is off on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his wife Jessica Biel will be able to get the much-needed break from drama she so desperately wants. The “Mirrors” hitmaker has been touring since April and is scheduled to continue the musical journey through next summer. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have split up for the holidays amid the pop star's ongoing world tour. (REUTERS)

The 43-year-old pop star hit a snag earlier this year when he was apprehended in New York for driving while intoxicated. In light of the bubbling drama surrounding his troublemaking status, Timberlake eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. Although the issue of his June arrest was settled in September after he agreed to pay a fine and perform community service for the updated noncriminal traffic violation, his wife has had no choice but to deal with another rough path through their already rocky 12-year marriage.

Also read | Brad Pitt wishes for ‘closer relationship’ with his kids amid messy legal woes with Angelina Jolie

Justin Timberlake's ongoing tour offers Jessica Biel much-needed emotional break

Despite Timberlake’s handful of concert cancellations in the past few weeks, the tour has put distance between him and Biel, offering her some emotional respite “to get away from all the drama.”

An insider recently babbled to RadarOnline.com that while she’s “willing to support him” publicly by showing up to “one or two of his concerts,” privately the actress is “relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends.”

The grapevine has long been concerned with Timberlake’s end of messy mishaps. In 2019, the “Sexy Back” crooner was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, sparking trouble in paradise with Biel. On and off, he's been caught spiralling back into controversy associated with ex-Britney Spears as well. Even though the In Time actor was served with a lesser charge for a careless blunder made earlier this year, it has reportedly exacerbated the strain on his relationship with the Candy star, who seems to be doing some heavy lifting in their marriage behind the scenes.

Also read | Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan ‘take a break’ after a year-long relationship

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may be “splitting up” but they're not up for divorce

The celeb couple is parents to sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, and they’ve undoubtedly “had some hurdles to navigate” over the years. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that “Jessica actually needs some space right now for her own mental health.” Nonetheless, the insider clarified that “she doesn't want to divorce Justin.” Despite sticking it out with her controversial husband, Biel doesn’t have any plans “to follow him around like a puppy dog, either.” Meanwhile, the “Cry Me a River” singer is committed to his part of “checking in with her daily.” In some ways, “he’s feeling like he could use the time away, too.”