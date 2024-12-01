Justin Timberlake cancels third show due to back injury, thanks fans for support

Singer Justin Timberlake's upcoming tour schedule has hit another roadblock due to his health issues. The singer announced that he has cancelled another show of his ongoing 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' following a back injury and citing doctors' instructions. (Also read: Does Justin Timberlake actually receive ‘special treatment’ in the DWI case?) Justin Timberlake speaks to the press after a court hearing, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

Justin Timberlake cancels third show

The singer, known for songs such as "My Love", "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body", shared a health update on his Instagram Stories on Saturday saying the December 2 show in Oklahoma City was being called off.

"I’m so sorry Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support, y’all know I hate doing this (sic)" he wrote.

Justin via Instagram Stories.

More details

The singer had previously postponed an October 8 show due to an undisclosed injury and announced the rescheduling of recent shows as a result of bronchitis and laryngitis on October 22. He shared the news on social media, writing, “Hey guys — I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2.”

According to the singer's website, audiences will be refunded for the event cancellation. He is set to resume his tour dates December 4, which will feature a stop at Houston's Toyota Center. His stops in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids, Mich., and St. Paul, Minn., have also been rescheduled for February 2025.

In September, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), following which he issued an apology and received a USD 500 fine along with 25 hours of community service.

'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' began on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and is scheduled to conclude on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France.

(With inputs from PTI)