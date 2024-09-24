Does Justin Timberlake actually receive ‘special treatment’ in the DWI case?

Justin Timberlake recently found himself in hot water after a run-in with the law, but the pop star seems to have avoided major legal repercussions. But what about preferential treatment for celebrities? Justin Timberlake, left, appears in court with his attorney Edward Burke, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (T E McMorrow/Pool Photo via AP )(AP)

RadarOnline reported that Timberlake was able to leverage his celebrity status to secure a lenient plea deal in a New York courtroom, avoiding harsher penalties after being initially charged with DWI. And the biggest question here: is this how justice is administered for A-listers?

The ‘Sexy Back’ singer managed to convince both prosecutors and the presiding judge to accept a plea deal, reducing his charge to driving while ability impaired.

Hamptons DA said Timberlake's case is like ‘every other case’. Is it actually?

Timberlake’s original charge of driving while intoxicated could have led to a much more serious legal outcome. Instead, this lighter charge is raising eyebrows, with many claiming it’s another instance of celebrities receiving favourable treatment, particularly in areas like the Hamptons.

“Stars are among the biggest draws out there. The last thing local officials need is for them to go away because they're being targeted by cops. It's bad for business,” a source told RadarOnline.

New York defence attorney Peter Gleason also weighed in, saying, “The ugly truth is that celebrity does play a role in criminal proceedings. If [Justin] had been Joe the plumber, things may have played out much differently.”

However, Hamptons DA assured Timberlake's DWI case to be treated as “every other case”. He told Page Six, “The one thing that we want to make sure we’re doing is … being consistent, and we don’t want to treat any defendant better than others because of … any perceived notoriety they may have.”

Timberlake has faced consequences

Sources reveal that his driving license in New York State was suspended for 90 days after he refused to take a Breathalyzer test when he was pulled over on June 18. Refusing the test automatically triggers the suspension.

Plus, Timberlake was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service within one year and pay a fine of up to $500. The court also mandated that he issue a formal apologyafter exiting the court, which he did. The judge acknowledged the singer’s remorse and thanked him for “speaking from the heart.”