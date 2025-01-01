What's in store for Trump, Kate, Meghan, Sean Diddy and Luigi Mangione in 2025? Top psychic gives startling prediction

Renowned world personalities like Donald Trump, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sean ‘Combs’ Diddy remained in the limelight in 2024 for different reasons. Many are now speculating what's in store for them in 2025 as inauguration of the US President-elect will take place on 20 January and disgraced rapper Diddy will stand trial on 5 May on accusations of racketeering, conspiracy and sex trafficking. New Year 2025: Well-known psychic Mary Ann Jordan has shared an intriguing prediction about how 2025 will be for some personalities.

A well-known psychic has shared an intriguing prediction about how 2025 will be for these personalities.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Mary Ann Jordan, 77, better known as Mae the Irish Psychic, read from her stack of reliable Aer Lingus playing cards at her Long Island home.

Mae was able to provide extremely detailed predictions for Diddy, Kate, Meghan, Trump, and Luigi Mangione.

While some of the readings were quite encouraging, Mae thinks the next 12 months will be difficult for other well-known figures.

Here's what she has predicted for Trump, Kate and others

Donald Trump: Mae feels Trump will keep his promise to deport millions of migrants. She says she doesn't believe there will be any more attempts on his life after the president-elect survived two failed assassination attempts in 2024.

According to Mae, Trump shouldn't have to deal with any further legal troubles. However, he may face health issues and some troubles during travelling.

Melania Trump: Mae believes Melania would make an excellent first lady.

Stressing that it doesn't seem Melania and Trump are deeply in love, she said, their marriage appears stable.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, may put efforts to restore her husband's relationship with Prince William, according to Mae.

She feels there is a higher possibility that Harry is returning to the UK.

Speaking about Kate, she said she is hopeful about Princess Kate as the future queen has “beaten the cancer.”

“I think she is going to do well,” Mae added.

Sean Diddy: On Sean Diddy's trial, she said the rapper is "pretty much done. She stressed that she will be "shocked" if he ever comes out of the prison.

According to her cards, Diddy will be held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center and his sex trafficking trial will be significantly postponed.

While more accusations were levelled against the rapper's heinous deeds, Diddy has denied any wrongdoings.

Luigi Mangione: According to Mae, Luigi Mangione, the alleged CEO murderer, is going to have an interesting year, adding that his case is “going to turn around”.

While Mae believes Luigi will spend some time in prison, she also thinks the 26-year-old alleged murderer will be released.

“He will go to prison - but for as little as 10 years, maximum 27, and won't be sentenced to death,” she stated.