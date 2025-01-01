Ivanka Trump flaunts incredible bikini body as she shares 2024 wrap with cute moment with dad Donald; Internet reacts

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, revealed her 2024 wrap on social media, showcasing her elegant bikini physique and jet set year. The post also featured a cute moment with her father, who will take over the White House on 20 January. Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram Reel that included a montage of her lavish year.(X)

On New Year's Eve, 42-year-old Ivanka posted an Instagram Reel that included a montage of her lavish year. In the clip, Ivanka can be seen surfing, dirt biking, horseback riding, posing in a swimsuit, flaunting her costly designer shoes, and having fun with her kids. Ivanka enjoys 7.8 million followers on Instagram.

Another photo shows Ivanka and her daughter Arabella attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, despite Trump's long-standing conflict with the pop sensation who endorsed Kamala Harris against the GOP leader in the 2024 November race.

In the montage, Trump was featured posing with her daughter's three kids.

Ivanka's post clearly shows that she is still supporting her father after even resigning from her position in the White House and keeping herself and her family away from politics in the 2024 election campaign.

“2024 wrapped,” she captioned the video, and her devoted followers adored the behind-the-scenes glimpse of her extravagant lifestyle in South Florida and throughout the world.

Trump with Ivanka's kids

Ivanka Trump takes selfie while wearing a bikini

Ivanka Trump's post garners love and appreciation

“Truly love the elegance you have! You are basically the only famous person I admire,” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“I’m not into celebrities but you know what a woman is meant to be and her true values and purpose,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful life and family,” a third fan chimed in.

Taking to X, Ivanka extended birthday greetings to her brother Donald Trump Jr, who turned 47-year-old on December 31. She also wished a very Happy New Year to her followers.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner share three children -- Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8.

While Ivanka embraced Judaism in 2009 after meeting Jared, people wished her a Merry Christmas too. She celebrated Christmas with Trump and other family members at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.