Royal expert explains why Americans ‘dislike’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ‘They hate that…’

A royal expert has explained why she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost favorability in the United States. “I give a lot of talks to Americans and they all dislike Harry and Meghan,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of the royal biography “My Mother & I,” told The Standard. Royal expert explains why Americans ‘dislike’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

“They hate that they let the Queen down,” Seward added.

Harry and Meghan ‘are definitely not doing well in LA’s social scene’

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and moved to the US, where they now live with their children. The couple made several digs at the royal family in the days that followed, including in interviews and Harry’s memoir – Spare.

‘To Di For Daily’ podcast host Kinsey Schofield, another royal expert, told the outlet that president-elect Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, had “the right idea” when he said “Americans don’t care about Harry.” “We lost interest in Harry and Meghan after realizing we had given them way too much credit over the years,” Schofield added.

Hollywood publicist Jane Owen said Harry and Meghan “are definitely not doing well in LA’s social scene.” “Quite frankly, they were given every opportunity to shine in Hollywood,” said Owen. “They had a huge deal at a top streaming network with a massive budget and an audience eager to listen and watch. They have done worse than nothing — they have actively destroyed the opportunities they were given. I’ve always said Hollywood could be compared to high school in terms of how people behave, and to use that analogy they’ve become the most unpopular kids in school.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their $20 million deal with Spotify last year. The setback came after their company, Archewell Audio, produced only 12 podcasts during a two-and-a-half year span.

“Harry and Meghan’s clout has taken a hit over the past year,” said Stacy Jones, founder of LA marketing agency Hollywood Branded. “Hollywood operates on trust — trust that a project will deliver, that a partnership will be beneficial and that public perception will remain positive.”

“Losing the Spotify deal in 2023 lingered into 2024, and without a major win this year, they’ve struggled to regain their footing. However, access isn’t the issue for Harry and Meghan — it’s enthusiasm. They’re not going to struggle to get a table at a top restaurant and their presence will always generate buzz at events, but Hollywood’s excitement about them has cooled compared to their early days,” Jones added.

Previous reports claimed Harry and Meghan have lost touch with some of their close friends in Hollywood. However, they have notably developed bonds with stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, David and Victoria Beckham, Winfrey, Tyler Perry and George and Amal Clooney over the years.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, previously told New York Post that celebs “would rather be associated” with Prince William and Kate Middleton than Meghan and Harry. He also claimed in June that many Hollywood celebrities have “turned down recent invites” from the Sussexes.