A royal commentator has blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their international trips, calling them out for their "hypocrisy.” Kinsey Schofield slammed the Sussexes especially for their Colombia tour earlier this year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for ‘hypocrisy’ in connection to international visits (AP)

"Harry and Meghan visiting Colombia caught a lot of us off guard because Prince Harry said he was too fearful to bring his wife back to the UK because he said X, Y and Z would happen and laid out some very extreme examples of things he feared,” Schofield told GB News.

"I feel Prince Harry would be very well protected in the UK. It does feel a little hypocritical," she added.

‘It seems like they have different priorities’

The Sussexes visited Colombia on the invitation of the country's Vice-President. The two faced widespread criticism for their trip over the costs and the quasi-royal tour nature of the visit. Before the Colombia tour, they went for a similar semi-royal visit to Nigeria.

Blasting the diplomatic implications of Harry and Meghan’s overseas visits, Schofield said, "These tours are typically to build diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of a government, so truly, what are they doing?"

"It seems like they have different priorities," she added.

There have been concerns about the Sussexes’ approach to international visits, with royal commentator Russell Myers noting in a recent German documentary that appearances matter during visits to underprivileged communities. "If you're going to places like Nigeria, like Colombia, which have huge socio-economic problems... and you're turning up wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes - it really doesn't send the right message," Myers said.

In recent days, the couple have been pursuing separate work commitments. A source previously told Hello! Magazine, "Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell."