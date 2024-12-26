Luigi Mangione's 1st Christmas in prison hellhole he shares with Diddy may turn him into a ‘zombie.' Here's why

Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League-educated suspect allegedly responsible for the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges. Allegations against him include first-degree murder, an act of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon and forgery by using a fake ID in the days leading up to the murder, according to NBC News. Recent pictures of Mangione’s legal outing showed him adopting a more relaxed stance than before as he was seen grinning from ear to ear. Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for his arraignment hearing in New York City, U.S., December 23, 2024.(via REUTERS / Curtis Means/Pool )

Luigi Mangione and Diddy set to share the same judge

After his right to an extradition hearing was waived, Mangione was flown from Pennsylvania to New York, where he now faces federal charges. Earlier this week, it was reported that the accused spent his first night in the same NYC federal prison as disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. He will soon end up celebrating his first Christmas at the same establishment as well. Both inmates’ high-profile federal cases share more unlikely connections than expected. Simultaneously locked away at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, Mangione previously retained his highly influential defence lawyer, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo.

She is married to Marc Agnifilo, who has been backing Diddy to battle the sex trafficking charges against him. As per the latest development in his case, the Diddy attorney will also take on Mangione’s case, juggling it with Combs’ scandal. Contrary to the 26-year-old suspected CEO shooter’s former lifestyle as a member of a prominent Baltimore family, experts believe that it will be especially difficult for him to adjust to the notorious federal lockup’s (previously housed Ghislaine Maxwell and rappers such as R Kelly and 6ix9ine) conditions, prison expert Larry Levine, who’s also the founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, told the US Sun.

Prison expert: How the Hollywood star will live in the NY prison

“He's acclimating himself to his new surroundings. His lawyers are thanking God he's in New York, and they don't have to travel to Pennsylvania to visit him. So, he's just adjusting to where he's at.”

Speaking of how Diddy can bear the conditions of the lockup thrown in his face, Levine portrayed a different picture. “But [Diddy] can handle his s**t. I just know [Mangione] is f**king scared, and now they're probably trying to force-feed him,’ they added. “They're gonna offer him psych meds. He's gonna be like a f**king zombie. That's a given."

The Metropolitan Detention Centre, currently holding both Luigi and Diddy behind bars, is reportedly scarred with “inmate death and violence, rodents, raw sewage, understaffing, and a deteriorating infrastructure.” The expert took a step further in comparing the alleged CEO killer’s living conditions in the infamous prison to "living in your bathroom.” It’s speculated that Luigi will especially feel the exacerbated impacts of being there, especially in light of how his previously luxurious life has unravelled since the early Dec shooting incident.

Levin added, “You know, if he's living in a cell like Diddy was for a while, you know how big those cells are? Picture living in your bathroom with no TV, no computer as well.

Highlighting how Luigi's past is linked to a prominent family that comes from old money, Levine said, “You're talking old, old million, old money." With his fate entirely flipped over, “Now he can have cheese crackers and maybe a bottle of a plastic bottle of soda.” The prison expert continued, "He'll buy a honey bun. It's like all knock-offs, too. They don't sell the real s**t in the feds. What is it called, Mrs. Freshly - I never heard of it until I went in. I saw it once at a $.99 store.”