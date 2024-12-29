‘Hidden in plain sight’: YouTuber shares footage of ‘eerie’ drones flying ‘in deliberate formations’ in New Jersey

A YouTuber has shared footage he claims shows drones flying off the New Jersey coast in “deliberate formations” over the Atlantic Ocean. Former stock car racer and self-proclaimed paranormal investigator CJ Faison ventured from the Pine Barrens to the ocean 26 miles east on a boat, carrying his night vision video camera. YouTuber shares footage of ‘eerie’ drones flying ‘in deliberate formations’ in New Jersey (CJ Faison/YouTube)

In the 45-minute video, the Delaware YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers claimed to be “doing something no YouTuber or news outlet has done.”

CJ Faison’s footage

Faison teased in the video that “we think we uncovered the truth” about the recent drone sightings over the Garden State, which have left many baffled. The debate over what the drones are and who is operating them is ongoing, but no solid explanations have been provided by authorities.

Faison’s footage, which was taken from the rented boat, does not provide any clear image of what he claimed were drones that emerged from the ocean. His camera captured a series of blinking lights. Faison suggested that the lights blinked in a pattern similar to the lights of commercial aircraft.

Faison wrote in the video's caption, “The drones in New Jersey have been seen coming from the Ocean for several weeks. We found UAP Drones in the middle of the ocean 100%. This is something they don't want you to see. UAP Drones have been seen coming from the ocean and over land for months now. But no one has investigated these claims until now.”

“They’re blending in,” Faison said in the footage. “Hidden in plain sight!”

Some of the alleged drones in the footage appeared to dart across the horizon, moving quickly. “It’s wild,” the YouTuber exclaimed. “It’s eerie.”

“This is only the beginning,” Faison warned. “I have so many questions. What’s launching these drones? How are they staying airborne for hours? What’s their energy source? And why here? Why New Jersey?”

This week, New Jersey officials said that the number of drone sightings has deceased after FAA-imposed restrictions on New York and New Jersey airspace. Very little activity was reported around Christmas.

The FBI said it investigated around 5,000 of the reports it received from the public, according to New York Post. About 100 of them were deemed credible.