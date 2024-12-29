Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Hidden in plain sight’: YouTuber shares footage of ‘eerie’ drones flying ‘in deliberate formations’ in New Jersey

BySumanti Sen
Dec 29, 2024 07:53 AM IST

YouTuber CJ Faison captured the footage as he ventured from the Pine Barrens to the ocean 26 miles east on a boat, carrying his night vision video camera.

A YouTuber has shared footage he claims shows drones flying off the New Jersey coast in “deliberate formations” over the Atlantic Ocean. Former stock car racer and self-proclaimed paranormal investigator CJ Faison ventured from the Pine Barrens to the ocean 26 miles east on a boat, carrying his night vision video camera.

YouTuber shares footage of ‘eerie’ drones flying ‘in deliberate formations’ in New Jersey (CJ Faison/YouTube)
YouTuber shares footage of ‘eerie’ drones flying ‘in deliberate formations’ in New Jersey (CJ Faison/YouTube)

In the 45-minute video, the Delaware YouTuber with 600,000 subscribers claimed to be “doing something no YouTuber or news outlet has done.”

CJ Faison’s footage

Faison teased in the video that “we think we uncovered the truth” about the recent drone sightings over the Garden State, which have left many baffled. The debate over what the drones are and who is operating them is ongoing, but no solid explanations have been provided by authorities.

Faison’s footage, which was taken from the rented boat, does not provide any clear image of what he claimed were drones that emerged from the ocean. His camera captured a series of blinking lights. Faison suggested that the lights blinked in a pattern similar to the lights of commercial aircraft.

Faison wrote in the video's caption, “The drones in New Jersey have been seen coming from the Ocean for several weeks. We found UAP Drones in the middle of the ocean 100%. This is something they don't want you to see. UAP Drones have been seen coming from the ocean and over land for months now. But no one has investigated these claims until now.”

“They’re blending in,” Faison said in the footage. “Hidden in plain sight!”

Some of the alleged drones in the footage appeared to dart across the horizon, moving quickly. “It’s wild,” the YouTuber exclaimed. “It’s eerie.”

“This is only the beginning,” Faison warned. “I have so many questions. What’s launching these drones? How are they staying airborne for hours? What’s their energy source? And why here? Why New Jersey?”

This week, New Jersey officials said that the number of drone sightings has deceased after FAA-imposed restrictions on New York and New Jersey airspace. Very little activity was reported around Christmas.

The FBI said it investigated around 5,000 of the reports it received from the public, according to New York Post. About 100 of them were deemed credible.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On