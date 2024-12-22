Bethenny Frankel dealing with ‘anxiety’ over mysterious drone sightings, ‘Unsettled and freaked out’

Bethenny Frankel said she is “freaked out” by the strange drones seen flying over the Northeast in recent weeks. The former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star, 54, posted a TikTok clip that showed her spotting an alleged drone in Rye, New York, over her chauffeur-driven car. Bethenny Frankel ‘unsettled over and freaked out by’ mysterious drone sightings (Photo by John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Frank has now said that the unexplained incidents are making her anxious. “If you’re asking me if I have anxiety, am unsettled over and freaked out by the drones and the orbs slash plasmoids, a resounding yes,” Frankel said in a TikTok video. “Covid was something that was discussed in detail here and people were on the lag. This is a place for information and it scares other places. In fact I told my therapist today that it feels like we’re in a propaganda state. It’s insane.”

Talking about her drone sighting, she added, “I was lying on my kitchen floor because I got dizzy and lightheaded and I am a fainter and I was dehydrated and I get in my own brain and I can’t stop. So I have to try and live a life normally or I am going end up being Carrie in ‘Homeland.'”

‘Something is wrong because otherwise they would eliminate them’

Frankel also took to TikTok to recall a conversation she had with her connected friend. She said it left her feeling that “something is wrong.” “You’re gonna think I’m nuts, but why should today be different than any other day?’” the Skinnygirl founder said.

“I know this guy whose father worked with the Pentagon and NASA and, like, secret projects,” she added. “He has been messaging me that he will never forgive himself if he doesn’t tell the people that he knows that for a month, he’s been watching this situation, and now, several days ago, before it became a discussion in the mainstream media, that these drones are ours and that they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous.”

Frankel’s source claimed that “areas that coincide with where the drones have been seen have spiked in radiation.” “So he said it’s time to think about where I am and that I might want to go somewhere with my daughter,” Frankel added.

Talking about how likely the unnamed person’s assertions are, Frankel reminded her audience about the COVID-19 pandemic. “We blow things off and we think nothing’s going to happen, but things do happen. I remember sitting in my car with my driver who said to me months before I even knew what the words ‘global pandemic’ meant, ‘I think there’s going to be a global pandemic.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” she recalled. “If he had bet the markets, he would have been a billionaire.”

Frankel also said she agrees with president-elect Donald Trump’s claim that the “government knows what is happening” and is hiding information. “I’m just listening to this guy [I know] and watching, and now Trump, who is hanging out with a lot of billionaires who have a lot of money for research, is also finding out that these are ours,” she claimed.

She continued, “And what were the government’s choices? A: Tell us that that’s what they’re doing and widespread panic and pandemonium; or B: do what they’re doing.”

“Something is wrong because otherwise they would eliminate them. And everyone’s being very cagey,” Frankel said, adding that her contact “has also been talking to different people in government positions who agree and are watching now.”