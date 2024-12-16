NY pol writes to Biden about mystery drones, blasts lack of answers in scathing statement, ‘Completely unacceptable’

An upstate New York elected official has claimed he has written a letter to the White House to complain about the drone sightings in New Jersey and parts of the Empire State. Rockland County Executive Ed Day demanded that the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI come up with answers to the mystery. In this image taken from a video, what appears to be drones can be seen flying over Randolph, N.J., on Dec. 4, 2024. (MartyA45_ /TMX via AP)(AP)

“The fact that this issue has persisted for weeks without clear answers is completely unacceptable—not just to the people of Rockland County, but to communities across the nation,” Day said in a statement released Friday, December 13.

“It’s time for the federal government to step up, take responsibility, and provide the answers we all deserve,” he also said in the statement. “We understand that these drone sightings may be unsettling and are taking these reports seriously.”

Day claimed that four more drones were seen over the county and flying into Jersey on Thursday, December 12. The drones have baffled locals and have been puzzling residents since mid-November.

‘I am sending a letter to President Joe Biden’

An expert told Fox Business that a hostile foreign power may have launched the drones in an attempt to distract federal and local authorities from other nefarious activities, but the Joe Biden administration has largely dismissed such claims. Feds have reportedly said they have been unable to verify any of the more than 3,000 reports of car-sized drones.

Day said that he has written to Biden in the wake of the mystery. “In addition to notifying federal authorities, I am sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to have the Federal Aviation administration (FAA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigate and provide answers as to who is behind these drone sightings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump suggested that government officials know more about the drones than they are disclosing. He also called for authorities to shoot the drones down.