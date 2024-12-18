RHONY star Bethenny Frankel shares bizarre theory on mysterious drones, ‘Something is off’

With an “unsettling” increase in drone sightings, new theories are emerging every day. Like several others, Bethenny Frankel, too shared her take on the mysterious flying objects. Taking to social media Monday, the Real Housewives of New York star declared that “something is OFF.” RHONY star Bethenny Frankel shares bizarre theory on mystery drone sightings(TikTok)

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel shares her take on drone controversy

“You’re gonna think I’m nuts, but why should today be different than any other day?” the 54-year-old told her TikTok fans. In the now-viral video, Frankel claimed that she discussed the mysterious drone sightings with someone's father who worked for “the Pentagon,” “NASA,” and other “secret projects.”

The reality star said the said person advised her to relocate. “He has been messaging me that he will never forgive himself if he doesn’t tell the people that he knows that for a month,” Frankel said, adding that the man had been “watching this situation… before it became a discussion in the mainstream media.”

“These drones are ours and that they could very possibly be sniffing out something very dangerous — some missing dangerous W from the war — and that areas that coincide with where the drones have been seen have spiked in radiation,” Frankel said.

The Bravolebrity further said that the person warned her, “It’s time to think about where I am and that I might want to go somewhere with my daughter.” In the caption, Frankel noted that she was a “little unsettled” by the drone theory.

However, she claimed that Donald Trump is also now “finding out” that the drones “are ours.” “Now Trump, who’s hanging out with a lot of billionaires who have a lot of money for research, is also finding out that these are ours,” she said.

“And what were the government’s choices? A, tell us that that’s what they’re doing and widespread panic and pandemonium, or B, do what they’re doing,” Frankel went on, adding, “But something is wrong because otherwise they would eliminate them. And everyone’s being very cagey.”

The reality star concluded the video, saying that her friend has “also been talking to different people in government positions who agree and are watching now.” In a separate video, Frankel alleged that the “sniffer” drones come out only at night because “sunlight interferes with any kind of radiation or light that they’re looking for.”