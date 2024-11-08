A crossover between The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives &The Real Housewives of New York is in the works: Jessel Taank

Reality TV star Jessel Taank, of The Real Housewives of New York fame, was in Mumbai recently. Talking about her week-long visit, she says,"India's so exciting -economically and culturally- it's imploding." Reality TV star Jessel Taank features in The Real Housewives of New York

"What really drew me to India, was the fact that I have been labeled as being the first Indian on The Real Housewives of New York and it's the biggest compliment yet I feel a bit of a disconnect. I have been here for wedding shopping before but it's been a while. But haven't really seen India. I met with some designers to help them come to the US and wanted to see what's happening on the fashion scene in Mumbai. I also met a lot of my friends but missed the Diwali parties, so next year, I have to come a little earlier. The city was so energetic."

Taank, who is proud of her Indian heritage, wants to bring her kids and husband to spend more time in India and explore the country.

Other than enjoying the Diwali vibe last week, she met actors Mouni Roy, Arjun Rampal, Bhumi Pednekar, etc. But she recalls being star struck at having met Salman Khan. "I grew up watching Bollywood movies and I'm still very starstruck. Years ago, I was here on vacation and met Salman Khan at the Leela hotel. He probably doesn't remember but I was stunned and starstruck. I was like this fan girl and told him 'can I take a picture with you?' It was so surreal."

The reality star admits that her guilty pleasure is the show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. "It's the mirror show of The Real Housewives of New York. So I was curious. These women have been part of Bollywood in some form or the other, so to get a snapshot into their lives and families was interesting. I can see why people are so obsessed with the show. While on our show The Real Housewives of New York, we are all established women but we don't have a history of being in the movie industry. But let me tell you, we are gonna do a crossover with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Real Housewives of New York at some point. I can't say what it is right now. It's in the works."

On fascination audiences have of reality shows, she admits it's the "drama and gossip" that the audiences enjoy. "People love to be nosy and want gossip so watching reality tv gives them-- chance to see the real people. They like the drama and gossip. I'm very authentic and honest. Reality shows are a window into the glamorous lives of real people. I have met people who love watching reality shows as we're not playing a role, or being someone else, we're actually ourselves. And that's why they connect with us, trust us and they really know everything that's happening in our lives."