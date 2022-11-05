Neelam Kothari says The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is not scripted: We decide to fight and cry, it depends on us

Actor Neelam Kothari has said her reality web show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is not scripted. She has said that her co-stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey and her decide to discuss an issue and then its all genuine. The show was renewed for season 2 on Netflix in September. Also read: Neelam Kothari Soni: I am choosing cameos over full-fledged roles

Neelam is an actor and wife of actor Samir Soni. Maheep is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and Seema is the ex-wife of actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan. The show tracks the personal and professional lives of the four wives.

Talking at the India Today Conclave recently, Neelam said The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was not scripted at all. “It's not scripted. They tell us we'll be shooting at such and such venue but what we discuss is up to us. We decide to fight and cry, it depends on us,” she said.

She however added that they have agreed upon not touching a few of their personal topics on the show. She added, “I've known the three for almost 25 years. When we are together, we have a blast. Before the show started, we decided there are certain topics which are off-limits. Everything is genuine. Whenever we are having fun or a blast, it is all real. People are also enjoying this kind of content because there has been nothing like this before in India.”

Neelam was actively working as an actor in 1980s and 90s. She has featured in several films like Ilzaam (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989), Taaqatwar (1989) and Do Qaidi (1989) and has also worked with Chunky, Bhavana's husband in a number of films like Aag Hi Aag. 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United is her last blockbuster.

