Military expert says ‘government knows the source’ of drones amid mystery sightings

As the mystery surrounding the drone sightings across the United States deepens, a military expert has claimed that the "government knows the source" of these flying objects. Nearly 1,000 drones have been spotted in New Jersey alone, raising questions among lawmakers and citizens, who in turn are pressing the government to provide an explanation.

Military expert claims ‘government knows the source’ of mysterious drones spotted across the US

In the wake of the public outcry, Col. William Dunn told Fox News that the “concern is definitely valid.” “One thing I do believe, I believe the government knows the source of these drones, and I believe the source of these drones is from inside the U.S., especially the larger drones,” added the president of Strategic Resilience Group, a government consulting group.

Dunn, an attack helicopter pilot who spent 33 years in the Marine Corps, said that he believes the “drones originate from inside the US” because “it's very difficult to fly an airplane the size of a vehicle into the United States without being detected.” He went on to say that “a large drone has got to be refueled,” suggesting that the drones that were recently spotted in New Jersey must have been refuelled somewhere within the country.

“We're probably having U.S. drones, as well as some of these smaller drones, that are being flown in to do a specific purpose. Now, the question is, what are those drones doing? My belief is they're surveilling something,” Dunn went on. “They're looking for something, either a chemical weapon, biological weapon or maybe radiation. … You know, there's been a lot of talk about having an open southern border and a lot of talk that there's an imminent terrorist threat,” he added.