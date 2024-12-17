Trump accuses Biden of covering up drone mystery: ‘The government knows’

Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of covering up the mystery surrounding recent drone sightings across the United States. Nearly 1,000 drones have been spotted in New Jersey alone, raising eyebrows among lawmakers and citizens alike. As federal officers brushed off the public outcry as an “overreaction,” the president-elect claimed that the government is well aware of these mysterious flying objects' origin. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. In a news conference that went over an hour, Trump announced that SoftBank will invest over $100 billion in projects in the United States including 100,000 artificial intelligence related jobs and then took questions on Syria, Israel, Ukraine, the economy, cabinet picks, and many other topics. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump accuses Biden of covering up drone mystery

During a press conference at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday, Trump alleged that “the government knows what is happening,” referring to the drone controversy.

“Look, our military knows where they took off from — if it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason, they don’t want to comment,” he added.

Trump's statement comes after White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said on Thursday that there was “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus.”

Several theories about the drone situation have emerged since, with ex-CIA officer Laura Ballman claiming that the mysterious objects are part of a “classified exercise” authorised by the Biden administration.

In the wake of the raging debate surrounding the mysterious drones, Trump said during Monday's conference, “Our military knows, and our president knows.”

“And I think they’d be better off saying what it is,” he went on, adding, “And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”

When asked if he had received any personal intelligence briefing on the drone mystery, the president-elect said, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Dodging the question, Trump declared, “I can’t imagine it’s the enemy.” “Because if it was the enemy, they’d blast it out — even if they were late, they’d blast it,” he explained, per New York Post.

Trump further claimed that “something strange is going on,” adding, “For some reason, they [government] don’t want to tell the people, and they should.”