Ex-CIA officer shares chilling theory behind ‘unsettling’ mystery drone sightings

A former CIA officer has shared a chilling theory behind the “unsettling” increase in the recent drone sightings. During a Saturday interview with Fox News Live, Laura Ballman demanded the federal government provide an explanation. She suggested that the mysterious flying objects might be a part of a “classified exercise” authorised by Joe Biden's administration. This photo provided by Brian Glenn shows what appears to be multiple drones flying over Bernardsville, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (Brian Glenn/TMX via AP, File)(AP)

Ex-CIA officer provides chilling theory on drone sightings

“Now, in terms of who is behind this, deducing the statements that have been made by John Kirby, who has said that these objects are not operating illegally, coupled with the several op-eds that have been out the last 24 hours about the need to look at our detection systems, makes me think, perhaps, this is actually a classified exercise to test either evasion technology or detection technology in urban areas,” Ballman said.

The ex-CIA operations officer's statement comes as federal officers brushed off the outcry over drone sightings as an “overreaction.” “In terms of why the federal government would not be more forthcoming, I’ve actually been troubled by that. If I were in a position to advise on this, I would say it’s time to become more transparent,” Ballman added.

Also on Saturday, an FBI official dismissed the nationwide hysteria while on a call hosted by senior Biden administration officials, according to Fox News. “We’re doing our best to find the origin of that specific…those drone activities,” the federal official said, adding, “But I think there has been a slight overreaction.” The official further claimed that the FBI has received 5,000 tips, out of which just 100 warranted an investigation.