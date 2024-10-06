Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson and his stepson attacked near their home in NYC, 2 teens charged

Two teens have been charged in connection to an attack on former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson Anthony Chester Sliwa near their home. The two juveniles reportedly turned themselves over to police along with their parents on Saturday night, October 5, hours after the attack. Paterson and Sliwa were attacked on the Upper East Side on Friday, October 4. Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson, his stepson attacked near their home in NYC (AP Photo/Tim Roske, File)(AP)

The suspects are facing second degree assault charges, according to New York Post. A third teen also spoke to the police along with the suspects, but he was reportedly not charged as he had not attacked Sliwa or Paterson.

The New York City Police Department previously said, without naming the victims, that officers arrived at the scene about 8:30 pm ET on Second Avenue near East 96th Street and found a 20-year-old man with injuries to the face, and a man, 70, with injuries to the head. No information was provided on how they were injured or what led to the incident. However, authorities revealed that they are looking for at least five people involved in the incident.

Sean Darcy, a spokesperson for Paterson, told CNN that the ex-Governor and his stepson were attacked by “some individuals that had a previous interaction with his stepson.” “They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers,” Darcy added.

Sliwa and Paterson were treated at a hospital and later released. “The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain. He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums,” Darcy said on Saturday.

Paterson, who was sworn in as governor in March 2008 after Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned, left office in December 2010. “Governor Paterson’s main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary,” Darcy said.

On Saturday afternoon, Paterson’s Mets take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies for a playoff game.

David Paterson speaks out

Paterson later spoke out about the attack, revealing he and Sliwa were walking their dog when they spottedthree people climbing up a fire escape. "[Anthony Sliwa] admonished them that he was gonna call the police. They came down, they had kind of a brief argument and that was the end of that," Paterson said, as reported by CBS News.

Sliwa and Paterson went back out without the dog about 45 minutes later. They saw that the crowd had grown. Possibly recognising Sliwa from the encounter, they became violent.

"He was holding off as many other people as he could, but then it became four-to-one, five-to-one, six-to-one, and he was knocked to the ground and dazed by the experience," Paterson said. "I got punched in the face a couple times. I got punched on the shoulder."

The two were rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center. Sliwa needed as many as five stitches on his lower lip. He sustained a number of bruises.

Paterson said that neither of them recognised the attackers, and did not believe it had anything to do with his history in politics. He also praised Sliwa for protecting him.

"When they were insulting him and then starting to fight him, he didn't back down. And I think that took a lot of courage, a lot of bravery," Paterson said.