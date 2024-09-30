Man breaks into NYC apartment and rapes sleeping woman, cops hunt for suspect

Police are on the lookout for a man who broke into an Upper East Side apartment and raped a 29-year-old woman on Saturday, September 28. The attack took place near East 92nd Street and First Avenue around 3:40 am. Man breaks into NYC apartment and rapes sleeping woman (NYPD)

The suspect allegedly woke up the sleeping woman and punched her in the face. After the assault, the woman was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital and was listed in stable condition, the NYPD said, according to New York Post.

Cops later released surveillance video of the suspect leaving the scene, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with a design on the front. He was also wearing a jacket with a camouflage pattern. The case has reportedly been presented to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad for further investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information on the alleged rapist to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or at crimestopers.nypdonline.org.

Another brutal assault

This horrific incident comes as there is a rise in cases of sexual assaults in the Big Apple. In May this year, police arrested a man in connection to a brutal sexual assault in which a man wrapped a belt around a woman’s neck, dragged her behind a car and raped her. The NYPD arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Kashaan Parks, on May 14.

Parks was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, sex abuse in the first-degree, first-degree public lewdness and harassment in the first-degree in connection with the incident. The assault took place near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue on May 1, ABC 7 reported.

The most unexpected part of the case is that Parks’ mother, 56-year-old Beverly Parks, turned her son in, claiming his wife called and told her he had assaulted a woman. “I’m his mother that turned him in. I’m the one that facilitated him being arrested,” Beverly told New York Post. “I found out about this yesterday morning at 5:12 am, and I’ve been trying to get my son to do the right thing ever since. And I did.”