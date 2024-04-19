Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr says he is ‘committed’ to family after assault charges

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made his first public comments after being accused of abusing his teenage daughter. On Thursday, April 18, Small said he remains committed to his family and city. He said he would never be distracted from his duties. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr has said he is ‘committed’ to his family following assault charges (@immartysmall/Instagram)

“We've all seen news accounts of what's going on with myself personally,” Marty said in a speech at the East Coast Gaming Congress at the Hard Rock casino, according to Quartz. “It's just that: personal.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“But I pledge to each and every one of you, it doesn't change my commitment, number one, to my family, and it doesn't change my commitment here to the great city of Atlantic City,” Marty added.

Allegations against Marty Small and his wife

Marty and his wife, La’Quetta Small, have been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Marty has also been charged with third-degree terrorist threats and third-degree aggravated assault, and both were slapped with a disorderly persons’ simple assault charge. La’Quetta is the superintendent of the Atlantic City Public Schools.

La’Quetta and Marty have been accused of assaulting their minor daughter, whose name has been withheld, multiple times, between December 2023 and January 2024.

In the latest incident, Marty has been accused of grabbing a broom and hitting his daughter in the head several times. She then lost consciousness.

The girl’s boyfriend, who her parents disapproved of, reportedly filmed the video. He also revealed that he saw how Marty “screamed at her and was physically abusive specifically by choking her” in December 2023, while he was on a video chat.

After the allegations came to light, the mayor’s home was searched on March 28. Detectives found a handwritten letter dated December 2023, where the girl wrote, “Honestly, I’m going for peace, I keep disappointing you all, I’m just going to go. Must hate me for not being perfect,” she wrote. “Getting called dumb, crazy, mental and sick hurts but that’s okay, I guess I’m the biggest disappointment for defending myself.”