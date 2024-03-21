Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault with a deadly weapon, couple's son injured

Christian Richard, Christine Quinn’s husband, has been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 19, and the incident involved their son, according to PEOPLE. Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon (thechristinequinn/Instagram)

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Hollywood officers responded to a residence around 2 pm on Tuesday for a local issue. “Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute,” the LAPD public information officer said. “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury.”

The couple's son was treated for his injuries by paramedics. Richard was reportedly charged with assault with a "deadly weapon."

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard’s relationship

Quinn and Richard tied the knot in December 2019. In May 2021, they welcomed their first child, son Christian Georges Dumontet. Snippet’s of the pair’s relationship was documented on Selling Sunset, a real estate drama on Netflix. However, the public does not have a lot of information on Quinn’s husband.

Until season 5 of the show, Quinn was seen as a series regular. When Richard appeared alongside his wife, he refused to use his last name, Dumontet. Citing “privacy reasons,” he went by Richard.

Quinn told PEOPLE in May 2022 that she and Richard were teaming up to launch a crypto real estate venture called RealOpen. She had met him after filming the docusoap’s season 1. They were reportedly set up by one of her friends.

Richard and Quinn’s engagement party was featured on the reality show’s season 2. At the time, Richard spoke out about the first time they met. "I absolutely fell head over heels in love," he said. "We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."