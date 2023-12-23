Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home by neighbour who tried to strangulate him; gets arrested

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary. Officers were called to the actor's home for a ‘battery/disturbance’, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Also read: Charlie Sheen says he has given up drinking, drugs and dating Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home by neighbour,

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said. Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff's office said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Who attacked Charlie Sheen?

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Electra Schrock, 47, is one of Charlie Sheen's neighbours, who had ‘forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door’. "We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the outlet reported, adding that the actor was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.

TMZ said this was not the first confrontation between the neighbours, reporting that previous incidents had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car.

More about Charlie Sheen

Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with porn actresses. He has appeared in films including Platoon, Wall Street (alongside his father) and Young Guns.

His television career has included Spin City and Two and a Half Men, a series loosely based on his hard-partying reputation.

On his alcohol addiction

Charlie Sheen had recently opened up about his past experience with alcohol and drug addiction. In an interview with People, Charlie — who is also dad to sons Max and Bob with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and has a daughter named Cassandra with his ex-girlfriend Paula Profit — revealed that his lifestyle now is all about “single dad stuff.”

“Next month I'll be six years sober,” he had sad, adding, “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob.” Charlie’s other kids are all aged 18 and over.

Reflecting on his past misuse of alcohol, Charlie recalled drinking scotch in his morning coffee when he was experiencing addiction. “I loved drinking in the morning,” he recalled, adding, “Loved some scotch in the coffee.”

With AFP inputs

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place