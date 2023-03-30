Home / Entertainment / Tv / Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn talks about her time on The Masked Singer and life after reality TV

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn talks about her time on The Masked Singer and life after reality TV

Paurush Omar
Mar 30, 2023

Christine Quinn, star of the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset, recently opened up about her experience on The Masked Singer and her future plans

Christine Quinn, the Selling Sunset alum who recently got eliminated from The Masked Singer, is known for her fierce and bold looks. Her character "Scorpio" on the show was similar to her persona on Selling Sunset, as she played the villain. Quinn said that she knew she had to stand out and be remembered, and being a villain was the way to do it. Despite not being a singer or performer, Quinn couldn't resist the chance to be on The Masked Singer, as she's a big fan of the show.

Christine Quinn, the Selling Sunset alum as Scorpio in The Masked Singer,
She recently spoke to PEOPLE about her "Scorpio" costume and what she thought of the judges suggesting she might be someone from the Real Housewives franchise. She also revealed who she still talks to from Selling Sunset.

When asked about her experience on "The Masked Singer", Quinn shared that the Scorpio costume was surprisingly lightweight, despite the tail being a bit of a challenge. The real difficulty, she noted, was not being able to see, which threw off her balance and made even simple dance moves more complicated. Despite the challenges, Quinn wowed the judges with her performance and kept fans guessing about her identity until the big reveal.

Quinn also weighed in on the current season of Selling Sunset, which has seen a lot of cast turnover since she left the show. She shared her belief that the original cast had a special chemistry that is hard to replicate with so many new characters being introduced. She also pointed out that she and Maya, who provided a lot of the show's comedic relief, are both gone, which could impact the show's popularity.

Despite her thoughts on Selling Sunset, Quinn did note that she remains close with some of her former castmates, including Davina, Maya, and Chelsea. She also revealed that she is working on several projects outside of reality TV, including promoting her book, "How to be a Boss B*tch", and pursuing her passions for acting and modeling.

While Quinn isn't ruling out the possibility of returning to reality TV in the future, she expressed a preference for scripted shows where she can really showcase her talents as an actress. And with her star continuing to rise, it seems likely that we'll be seeing a lot more of Christine Quinn in the years to come.

