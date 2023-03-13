Funniest interview of 2023 Oscar nominated actors that deserve their own awards

The Academy Awards stands as one of the most highly regarded and exalted events in the entire realm of Hollywood. Aspiring actors spend their entire lives yearning for a chance to secure a nomination and take home the coveted Oscar trophy, though only a select few ever succeed in fulfilling that aspiration. Though the ceremony itself is usually a solemn affair, the pre-show coverage is filled with effusive joy and enthusiasm. (Also read: Twitterverse reacts to Jessica Chastain's charming moments at Oscars 2023)

Here are our top 5 interview highlights with the actors who've received nominations for the 2023 Oscars, compiled for your viewing pleasure:

1. Angela Bassett

In 2020, Angela Bassett appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Jimmy Kimmel Live is an American late-night talk show hosted by comedian and writer Jimmy Kimmel. The show first premiered on ABC in January 2003 and has since become a popular staple in late-night television.

The show's format typically includes a monologue by Kimmel, followed by comedic sketches, celebrity interviews, and musical performances. Angela was heard saying, “People give the Wakanda salute to me all the time. I'll be at church, and I'll get it from the pulpit. It made my kids think that I was cool for about a year. They have short attention spans, so I need a new thing.”

2. Brendan Fraser

Brendan appeared on The Graham Norton Show in February 2023. On the show, he said, “I hated Crystal the monkey in George of the Jungle. She had a boyfriend named Mr. Binks who I normally worked with. ”

He also shared, “Mr. Binks would throw a bit and disappear into the rafters. If he did not get the take that he wanted. The trainer would go, “Mr. Binks! You stop that right now! Mr Binks did not give a *****. He was like-”

3. Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last year. The hilarious part of her interview was when she said, “I brought a copy of Knives out to my home in Cuba. At the end of the movie, my mom was telling me-.”

She also mentioned about Daniel Craig, “Daniel Craig was amazing. Jamie Lee Curtis was great.” The show is hosted by comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, Seth Meyers.

The show follows the traditional late-night format, with Meyers delivering a monologue at the beginning of each episode, followed by a series of comedy sketches, interviews with celebrity guests, and musical performances. Meyers is known for his sharp wit and insightful commentary on current events, politics, and pop culture.

4. Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson marked his appearance on the show along with Colin Farrel on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The two had a great time together while chatting with James Corden. Brendan was heard saying, “Colin won the award, I went to give him a big goozer on his right cheek. ” He further continued, and said, “He was giving me one on my left cheek, and we met in the middle. I sat down and thought, that was a bit odd. But he had to go up and accept his Golden Globe.”

5. Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live show. He talked about the new season of Atlanta and being followed by Jamie Lee Curtis. He said, “I love this cosmic relationship with Jamie Lee Curtis. Years ago, I was next to her on a plane, my friend was behind me. She said- “You want me to change with you daddy-o ? Early 2020, I turn the corner, and there she is. And, I say nothing. “ He continued, and said, “This year she's behind me on a plane again, then I find out I'm on here with her tonight. I finally met her tonight, she wrote my number on her hand, and I was like we're dating now.”