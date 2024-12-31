Jennifer Lopez looks back on 2024 with a video montage, leaving out Ben Affleck: ‘Best is yet to come’

As the year comes to a close, Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on the significant moments of 2024. In her introspective look back, the singer-actor noticeably omits any mention of her estranged husband, actor Ben Affleck, instead choosing to focus on the highlights and challenges that have shaped her year. Also read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent their Christmas together ‘only for the…’ After breaking up in early 2000s, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance years later, culminating in a romantic 2022 wedding. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez's 2024 recap

The actor and singer posted a video montage looking back at her year featuring some memorable moments from her life, including her showstopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, walking the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Atlas, clips from her films Unstoppable and This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story, musical performance. There is even a nod to her "orange drink" viral moment.

She shared the footage on Instagram on December 30. However, notably absent from the footage is her estranged husband Ben Affleck, from whom Jennifer, 55, filed for divorce from in August following two years of marriage.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," she is seen saying in an interview which is included in the Instagram video. In another interview clip, she said, "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go."

In one clip, she is amazed at the her journey as she stresses that she feels “best is yet to come”.

"It's gonna get better, and it always does. It's a beautiful life in that way," she added, ending the video with an overlay of text that reads, "See you in 2025!"

About Jennifer-Ben

After breaking up in the early 2000s, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance years later, culminating in a romantic 2022 wedding. However, their happily-ever-after was short-lived. They have now embarked on the divorce process. According to court documents, Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their two-year marriage, with the couple having been separated since April 26.

The buzz around marital troubles began circulating in May. It was later reported that Ben and Jennifer are not living together in their Los Angeles home. In June, they put their shared Beverly Hills mansion, which they had called home since June 2023, on the market. Right now, they are navigating the divorce process, with Ben trying to find support from his former wife and actor Jennifer Garner.