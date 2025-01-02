Trump stuns critics with the first move he pulled in New Year while dancing with Melania and Musk: Watch

Donald and Melania Trump rang in the New Year with a bang at Mar-a-Lago. Surrounded by a star-studded crowd, the couple stole the show as they shared a kiss and danced the night away to the classic YMCA. The president-elect, with his signature marching moves, and Melania, swaying effortlessly, were clearly having the time of their lives. The fun didn’t stop there, as Elon Musk joined in on the dancefloor, with son X AE A-XII making a rare appearance on his father’s shoulders. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, attends a New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 31, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Inside Donald Trump’s NewYear celebration

A viral video shows the countdown going on stage as Trump and Melania enjoy a groovy night. As soon as the countdown ends, the first thing Trump does is lean toward Melania for a kiss, putting any separation rumours to rest. With Melania taking a less active role in Trump’s second presidential campaign and not taking on a full-time First Lady role when he takes office, rumours have swirled about tension between the duo, with critics pointing to subtle hints.

“They love each other!” one social media user commented on the video. “Clearly in love, despite the controversies. Anyone who says otherwise is a fool,” another chimed in. When someone suggested they were only doing it for the camera, another responded, “Oh, come on! Can't you see they're completely unaware of the cameras and just enjoying each other's company?”

Taking to his Instagram account, Donald’s eldest child, son Donald Trump Jr., 47, dropped a party video and wrote, “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy new year all!” When YMCA blared through the speakers, Melania was seen swaying to the beat and belting out the chorus. One X user wrote, “Never did I imagine Melania Trump jamming to YMCA!” while another chimed in with, “Love Melania doing her own moves to YMCA.”

Meanwhile, President-elect soaked in the moment, and fans couldn’t help but joke, “Trump’s dance moves have taken over the whole country, including his family!”

Elon Musk joins Trump for Mar-A-Lago New Year

Musk, who joined Trump for Thanksgiving and the holidays, was spotted once again at the Trump family’s Florida estate, dancing alongside the incoming president and Trump Sr. Florida realtor Alex McCoy shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of the festivities. At one point, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, wife of his son Eric, took the stage and belted out a few tunes, including a rendition of Tom Petty's I Won’t Back Down, according to PageSix.

In another video posted on X, Musk’s son was seen joining in on the fun, tapping to the beat by banging his hands playfully on his dad’s head. Among the attendees were Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, JD Vance, and key cabinet members.