Tesla Cybertruck ‘explodes’ at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, video goes viral

Authorities are investigating a car fire that took place at Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday. A vehicle was reportedly caught up in flames, leaving a cloud of smoke outside the Trump International Hotel in Nevada, reported Fox 5 Las Vegas. While the fire has since been put out, the Las Vegas police department said that they are looking into what caused the incident at the hotel's entrance. Viral video shows a Tesla Cybertruck in flames at Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel(X)

Viral video shows Tesla Cybertruck in flames at Trump's Las Vegas hotel

In the video obtained by the outlet, smoke can be seen billowing from the 64-storey luxury hotel. A Clark County spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle fire was first reported around 8:40 am in the valet area, per KSNV. While no injuries have been reported, roads near the hotel were shut down. Fashion Show Drive is currently closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

According to a viral clip shared on X, a Tesla Cybertruck can be seen wrapped up in flames at the president-elect's hotel. Internet personality Nick Sortor also shared the video along with the tweet, “Police are now calling the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas an “ACTIVE CRIME SCENE.” Multiple injuries are being reported as well. Is someone trying to send a message?”

Another X user who goes by the name Marissa said that they were staying at the Trump Hotel. “Staying at Trump International right now. The elevators are off & the hallways are smoky on the 26th floor. No communication from the hotel to the guests yet,” the user wrote while attaching seemingly real-time videos from the hotel.