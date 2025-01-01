Balloon drop goes wrong: Video shows shocking moment Lego display falls on crowd, leaving 10 injured

A New Year's Eve balloon drop went horribly wrong after a Lego display fell on a crowd, injuring 10. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a Massachusetts arcade where several families were gathered for a “Noon Year's Eve” party. Eight of those injured, including five children, were transported to a local medical facility, while two denied any medical help. A New Year's Eve balloon drop went horribly wrong after a Lego display fell on the crowd gathered at a Massachussets arcade, leaving 10 injured

Shocking moment Lego display collapses on crowd at arcade

The footage obtained by NBC Boston shows the unassuming revellers at In the Game arcade located in Peabody, Massachusetts, cheering ahead of the balloon drop. However, as soon as the barrage fell, it took with it a 12-foot-tall Lego display. The Peabody Fire Department responded to the indoor amusement centre just after noon, Department Deputy Chief Dan Dean confirmed to USA Today.

Dean told the outlet that one of the spectators, who was hit by the display that appeared to be Legos assembled into an arcade game, was placed in a cervical collar, while a few others sustained bruises. Lawren Turco, who was one of the attendees at the event with her family, told WBZ-TV that it was “pure chaos.” “We watched the entire balloon drop and had no idea anything happened until we were going to leave promptly following the balloon drop,” Turco explained.

Recalling the horrific moment, Turco told the network, “Large LEGO pieces were everywhere, kids were crying, there were tons of people all in the office, some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the Lego pieces like souvenirs. It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident.” Meanwhile, 13-year-old Keegan Oblenes told NBC Boston, “I didn’t know anybody was hurt until after.”

Peabody Police Department also released a statement on Facebook that read, “Incident at The Inn the Game, 535 Lowell St Earlier today, a display was pulled down by balloons attached to it, causing it to fall. Ten individuals sustained minor injuries. Eight were transported to the hospital for treatment, while two refused medical transport.”