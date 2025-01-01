Diplo admits to ‘tripping’ on LSD during CNN's New Year's Eve live, leaves Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper shocked

Diplo made a shocking confession during his appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve special live broadcast. While on-air with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, the DJ admitted to being high on LSD “right now.” The 46-year-old's revelation left both anchors in disbelief as he assured them he was “tripping” at the moment. Diplo admitted to being high on LSD while appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve special live broadcast(X)

The music producer, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, appeared as one of the guests on the network's New Year’s Eve Live With Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper Tuesday. When asked by the 56-year-old talk show host, “What’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” Diplo laughed and said, “Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here.”

As the reporters were left stunned, Diplo assured them that it was the truth. “I'm not even lying,” he said as Cooper instantly broke down laughing. Meanwhile, Cohen, while still in disbelief, asked the DJ, “You're tripping right now?” To which the music mogul casually said, “Yeah.”

Diplo pointed out that it was more of a “light trip” as he was “microdosing,” adding that he “might have macrodosed earlier” in the day. Following the hilariously shocking interview, the 57-year-old broadcaster expressed his admiration for the DJ.

“I wish I was Diplo, I’ve got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things,'” Cooper said. Cohen then asked his co-host if he follows the DJ on Instagram. The broadcaster said while he did not, he would definitely start to.

“I'm absolutely going to start,” Cooper said of following Diplo on Instagram. “I mean… I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo's,” he continued, adding, “He's got helicopters, and he's like doing things. He did like four shots while we were talking.”