Anderson Cooper spars with Charlamagne tha God over CNN's Trump coverage, ‘That's bulls**t’

Charlamagne tha God clashed with CNN host Anderson Cooper over the network's coverage of Donald Trump. The pair had a tense exchange during the radio host's Thursday appearance on AC360. The 46-year-old accused the network and other media houses of failing to cover the former president's “fascist” behaviour and focusing more on conspiracy theories surrounding Kamala Harris' race. Anderson Cooper and Charlamagne the God got into a tense exchange over CNN's coverage of Donald Trump(CNN)

Anderson Cooper calls ‘bulls**t’ on Charlamagne the God's claims about CNN's Trump coverage

Upon being accused of having a bias towards Trump, Cooper called “bulls**t” on claims made by Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey. The television personality pointed out, “It’s crazy because you still don’t have news networks having that conversation, like when somebody says, when somebody questions Kamala Harris’s Blackness or is she a DEI hire, you all will have roundtable discussions about that, asking that question. How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking - Is Donald Trump a fascist?”

As McKelvey went on to ask, “How come that is not the topic of discussion on networks like CNN every day?” Cooper said, “I talk about this every night.” However, the former quickly interjected with, “I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about is - Kamala Harris Black than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist.” The 57-year-old broadcaster lashed out at him, saying, “Honestly, that’s bullshit.” “I’m sorry. I’m a fan of yours, but to say that we‘re sitting around discussing is Kamala Harris Black…” he added.

However, McKelvey wasn't having it as he fired back with, “I’ve seen roundtable discussions a lot. Now that’s bulls**t, Anderson.” While Cooper noted that some “nutty” guests have previously brought the topic about Harris' race, he stressed that it is the network's job to “have a legitimate conversation” with “different viewpoints.” The radio host continued with his fiery comebacks, saying, “I think no network has honest conversations about Donald Trump. Nobody’s had an honest conversation about Donald Trump since 2016.”

Cooper went on to say, “I don’t know what you’ve been watching but, I don’t know if any Trump supporters out there or people who like him, who are tuning in to me every night to try to be validated in their opinions,” adding, “Let me just say there is nobody on the planet who has not heard and seen pretty much everything Donald Trump has said.” But, McKelvey was not satisfied as he disagreed with the CNN host's replies, saying, “I 100% believe enough people have not heard his rhetoric.”