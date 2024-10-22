Charlamagne tha God bursts into laughter over Lara Trump's wild claim about Donald: 'That's ridiculous'

Co-host Charlamagne tha God laughed when RNC co-chair Lara Trump said on the radio program The Breakfast Club on Monday that she had never heard her father-in-law, Donald Trump, say anything racist. As Lara seemed irritated by the interruption, she asked Charlamagne that “what is funny?”

During her appearance on the show, the host asked Lara to react to claims that he is racist, mentioning the lawsuits against him for his treatment of the Central Park Five and his refusal to rent to Black people.

The ex-President has been targeting Vice President Kamala Harris' race since she joined the White House contest as Democratic presidential candidate after incumbent President Joe Biden's exit.

“That's ridiculous. I've known this man for sixteen years. There was never any proof of anything with the houses; they settled that. There was no admission of anything there,” Lara stated.

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, couldn't stop laughing to her response. “Donald Trump was really beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I've never seen this man say a racist thing.”

Lara Trump gets fumed over Charlamagne tha God's laugh

“That's hysterical,” he said, quipping that people act like there is no TV or radio or that Google doesn't exist.

She then requested the host list any racist remarks made by Trump, claiming that the GOP presidential candidate was adored by a great number of people in this nation and was friends with everyone.

In response to Charlamagne's criticism of Trump's rhetoric against immigrants, Lara claimed that her father-in-law simply opposed illegal immigration.

The host then turned their discussion around Harris' VP pick Tim Walz, saying: “'I don't think he's garbage,” but admitted that “I don't see his impact”.