‘I never thought he liked me’: Donald Trump opens up about most surprising endorsement ahead of presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump opened up about a surprising endorsement he received following the first assassination attempt he faced during a Pennsylvania rally in July. Donald Trump appeared on WWE legend The Undertaker's podcast ahead of November 5 election.(X)

During his Monday appearance on WWE legend The Undertaker's podcast, the GOP presidential leader acknowledged that he won the respect of one of legendary stars in wrestling and Hollywood, highlighting his tumultuous friendship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and how things abruptly changed.

“I never thought he liked me, and I felt badly, because I think he's a terrific guy,” he asserted.

While Trump was speaking at an outdoor event in Pennsylvania, gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire in a bid to kill the ex-President with a bullet grazing his ear on that day. One person was shot dead and several people suffered injuries.

Trump discloses how ‘The Rock’ connected with him

The GOP leader went on to clarify that UFC promoter Dana White called him unexpectedly. White informed him that The Rock wanted to talk because he was moved by his stubborn response to the assassination attempt.

Johnson reportedly found it “incredible” when Trump raised his fist in the air following shooting at his rally.

The endorsement came as Vice President Kamala Harris has received backing of Taylor Swift, whose social media following may give a tough competition to The Rock.

He has an impressive 395 million Instagram fans as compared to Swift's 283 million.

“Dana White said, when I was shot — took a shot to the ear, you may have heard about it — Rock called Dana and said, “I want to have his number. I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible,”” Trump stated on the podcast.

“He considered it bravery. I don't know, to me, I considered it, 'What's going on here?' But it was very nice, the Rock.”

Ahead of November 5 election, Johnson declared that he regrets supporting President Biden over Trump in 2020.

He publicly complimented Trump at a convention last month in Florida.