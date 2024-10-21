‘Gross’: Trump faces ire for food safety violations while working at McDonald's restaurant that failed health inspection

Donald Trump on Sunday visited the McDonald's where he worked for a short period ahead of the November 5 election. According to documents, the restaurant failed its most recent health inspection.



During Trump's visit, the eatery remained closed for the general public. The GOP presidential candidate operated the fry station and offered takeout to customers in the drive-thru lane in Feasterville-Trevose, a crucial swing voting area in battleground Pennsylvania. Donald Trump, left, uses a frier as an employee looks on during a visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)

The ex-President, who claims to be a germophobe and a huge McDonald's food enthusiast, wore an apron over his shirt but skipped the gloves and hairnet, saying his hands were “nice and clean.” The Meidas Touch claims that he skipped hand washing and went straight to work.

McDonald's restaurant failed inspection

The restaurant's most recent inspection was unsuccessful due to its staff's failure to wash their hands.

Following an inspection on March 27, the Bucks County Department of Health documented health code infractions, including staff members' failure to keep their “hands clean and properly washed.”

Additionally, it stated that workers were seen without cleaning their hands before donning gloves and after performing several tasks that could contaminate them.

“Food employees are not washing their hands as required before putting on gloves, after handling soiled tableware, after handling raw meat, before handling clean tableware, equipment, utensils,” the county inspector stated in the report. “Observed employees handling raw beef with gloves and then switching gloves without hand washing step in between.”

The inspector further mentioned that the staff workers were “not wearing hair restraints as required, which includes management that assists in packaging and preparing food.”

Workers must wear hair restraints, such as caps, nets, or hair covers, which are made to prevent hair from coming into contact with exposed food, as per the report.

The eatery was also criticised for failing to keep some of its foods at the proper temperature. There was a walk-in freezer with “heavy ice and frost buildup” that required maintenance and repair.

Social media users call out Trump for food safety violations

Meanwhile, some social media users blasted Trump for not donning gloves or any hair cover. They also called out his McDonald's visit a stunt as the restaurant was close.

“My problem with the McDonald's / Trump staging … They closed the store. Folks lost wages for a guy that does not believe in paying overtime to hourly wages. He wasn't wearing gloves handling food. This is dumb,” on X user wrote.

“Looking at the pictures of trump ‘working’ at McDonald's makes me want to scream. Multiple food safety violations including lack of hair net and no gloves. Gross,” another wrote.

“Trump is using his bare hands handling food, no gloves. Health and safety code violation,” a third user chimed in.

Journalist Seth Abramson said, “The McDonald's was closed, the customers were fake, Trump did nothing.”