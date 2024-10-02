McDonald's bringing back Boo Buckets for Halloween this year, here's what to know

Good news for Halloween fans! McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets this year. The beloved festive pails will be up for grabs starting Tuesday, October 15, the company announced in a press release. However, this year's buckets feature a different colour. Last year's purple pail will be replaced with a blue one. The not-so-spooky buckets that double as trick-or-treat bags will feature amorphous monster faces in contrast to the 2023 buckets. McDonald's Boo Buckets are back this year! (McDonald's)

In mid-October, lovers of all things spooky can snag the festive Happy Meal at participating McDonald's locations in the US. This year, the Boo Buckets come in four colours- orange, white, green, and a brand-new blue. One major change that the company has introduced is the monster face on the bucket. Last year, the buckets featured faces of classic monsters like Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.

However, the 2024 Boo Buckets will not feature a designated monster. Instead, kids will have the freedom to decorate them as they like with the enclosed stickers. The festive Happy Meals will be available across stores and their prices may vary based on the store location. Customers can also make an online order via the McDonald's mobile app or the website.

Fans excited for McDonald's Boo Buckets

Shortly after the company announced the news, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement. One Instagram user wrote, “green bucket is my spirit animal.” Another user couldn't believe their eyes as they wrote, “Wait they are bringing the buckets back?!” “YAYYAAY i love those my mom bought me one last year whenever she picked me up from school,” said another user.