Lil Pump blasts Taylor Swift just weeks after accusing her of ‘pushing’ people to vote for Harris

Lil Pump is once again slamming Taylor Swift over her endorsement of Kamala Harris. The Gucci Gang hitmaker sported a T-shirt with a graphic print that read, “F**k Talor Swift” in a photo shared on social media Saturday. The photograph was seemingly taken in Hong Kong, where the staunch Trump supporter is currently on a world tour, TMZ reported. Lil Pump attacks Taylor Swift again over her endorsement of Kamala Harris

The 24-year-old rapper posed alongside a fan, who was wearing the same T-shirt that bore the insulting remark on Swift. The outlet noted that the misspelling of the Cruel Summer hitmaker's last name was a deliberate attempt to “troll” her. He shared the photograph on his X account along with the caption, “JUST A QUICK REMINDER FOR THE SWIFTIES.”

This comes just weeks after Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Fabio Garcia, accused Swift of “pushing” people to vote for the vice president. Earlier this month, Garcia took to X, formerly Twitter to slam the 34-year-old for endorsing the Democratic nominee.

“Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life,” he wrote. “You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol Right after she lied many many times!” the Yummy crooner added.

In a separate tweet, Garcia told Swift to “stop acting like ur so innocent.” “YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA!” he went on, adding, “Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills They def won’t be able to afford tix to ur shows! She said she will make changes right away, WHY DIDNT SHE THE PAST 3.5 years?”