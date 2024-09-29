Travis Kelce's mom spills the bean on his meeting with Prince William at Taylor Swift concert

Travis Kelce’s mother is spilling the beans on his meeting with Prince William at his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert. Earlier this week, Donna Kelce revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star’s rendezvous with the Prince of Wales was “one of the coolest things” to happen with the 34-year-old athlete. Travis Kelce's mother Donna reveals how the Chiefs tight end really feels about his meeting with Prince William

Donna Kelce reveals how Travis Kelce really felt about his meeting Prince William at The Eras Tour

Back in June, the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the Chiefs tight end famously took a selfie with Prince William and his children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 11, during The Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium. Months after the star-studded photo took the internet by storm, Donna finally revealed how Travis really felt about his meet-and-greet with the royal family members.

“He [Travis] said, ‘ When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant … somebody’s in the suite, you’re just like, who in this picture doesn’t fit? Why am I here, and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn’t seem right,’” the 71-year-old told Extra. “I think he’s handling it pretty well. He’s a pretty friendly guy,” she added.

Unlike his mother, Travis' own version of the meeting was not so subtle. Shortly after the royal encounter, the NFL star detailed his interaction with “awesome” Prince William on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason Kelce. “Dude, he was the coolest motherf***er. He was awesome. They were an absolute delight to meet,” Travis said. Jason echoed similar sentiments as he also called the Prince of Wales, “awesome.”