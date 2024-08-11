Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift's cancelled Eras Tour shows in Vienna, ‘Terrifying!’

Blake Lively recently broke her silence on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ordeal earlier this week. The 34-year-old singer was forced to cancel her three-night stop in Vienna, Austria over terror threats. During a promotional event for her new film, It Ends With Us, Lively spoke out about the incident, calling it “terrifying.” Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows cancelled in Vienna over terror threats

What did Blake Lively say about Taylor Swift's cancelled shows?

The 36-year-old actress was asked about her thoughts on the Eras Tour terror threats during a press event in London. In a video footage shared on TikTok, an Acess Hollywood reporter can be heard asking “how concerned” she was about the incident. Seemingly moved by the devastating news, Lively said, “Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying. But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.”

While Swift herself has yet to publically address the Eras Tour ordeal, the news about the cancellation of Vienna shows was announced by the official social media accounts for Taylor Nation. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety,” the statement read.

The Blank Space singer and All I See is You star's friendship dates back to 2015, when they first connected over social media. As time went by, the duo's bond deepened, with Swift name-dropping three of Lively's children, James, Inez, and Betty, whom the actress shares with Ryan Reynolds, in her 2020 album Folklore. Despite the Simple Favor star expressing her concerns about her friend's safety during Thursday's press event, the reporter's choice of question did not sit well with fans.

As the video clip of Lively's reaction to Vienna shows being cancelled went viral, fans flocked to social media to call out the reporter for asking such an “insensitive” question. “Blake is so right for immediately stepping away,” one TikTok user wrote, while a second said, “Insensitive and inappropriate question.” A third fan pointed out, “Yeah lets keep questions about Blake...not about her friend Taylor. It's not Blake's responsibility to speak on this situation at all.”