Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' 2002-era dress for It Ends With Us premiere with dates Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Blake Lively channels Britney Spears at It Ends With Us premiere

Blake Lively attended the New York premiere of her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, based on the romance novel by Colleen Hoover. The actor pulled out all the stops for the film's red carpet premiere by picking the Versace Butterfly dress from Britney Spears's iconic looks. Blake paid homage to the Oops!…I Did It Again singer by wearing a vintage Versace gown she wore in 2002.

Blake took to Instagram stories to pen a sweet message for the singer that read, "Today's mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories." Talking about the dress with People, the actor said, “It is Britney's actual dress. It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!”

Decoding Britney and Blake's Versace dress

Britney Spears wore the Versace dress in 2002 to attend the Italian luxury fashion house's show in Milan, Italy. The ensemble in multiple hues like yellow, blue, pink, green, peach and lavender features a one-shoulder halter neckline, a cut-out on the front, flowers embellished across the waist, shimmering sequin embellishments, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a flowy skirt.

The dress is entirely in line with the floral-theme dressing Blake has been doing for the entire It Ends With Us promos, inspired by her character Lily Bloom and her floral shop in the movie. To complete the premiere look, Blake wore rings from Lorraine Schwartz matching the colours of her dress, flower-shaped earrings, and strappy heels. Lastly, side-parted voluminous loose curls, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and feathered brows rounded off the glam.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman accompany Blake Lively

Blake Lively attended the It Ends With Us New York premiere with two dates. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who wore an olive green suit with a white floral boutonniere. Hugh Jackman, Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, also accompanied them.