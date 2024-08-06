Blake Lively's take on method dressing as she goes floral overload with her It Ends With Us promotional tour outfits

Blake Lively is in full bloom as she is promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us. She essays the role of a florist apting named Lily Bloom. Giving her fans and followers a lesson in method dressing, the actor has been taking a lot of inspiration from her reel-life character with her styling. The film, which is based on the novel of the same name and written by Colleen Hoover, is directed by and also stars Justin Baldoni, along with Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton. Blake Lively in a hot pink mini dress and jacket (Instagram)

Blake Lively is on a promotional tour for new movie, It Ends With Us(instagram)

Method dressing is a technique where actors take to the red carpets for their promotional events and movie premiers with aspects of their character, through bold announcements or subtle hints, stitched into their fits, literally. In the case of Blake, she has opted to wear floral-themed outfits with her signature bouncy hair all wrapped into an air of cutesy nonchalance and feminine expression.

Talking about her character and what drew her to it, Blake, in a recent interview, said, “I just fell in love with Lily. I wanted to tell her story because her emotional roadmap was clear to me, yet there are so many ways she could be portrayed. I knew if I took her on, I would make sure she wasn’t a delicate flower, but a woman with both feet firmly on the ground… I hoped it might help people feel less alone to see Lily simultaneously strong and vulnerable, put together and fallible, lost and found.”

Here are Blake’s most mesmerising feminine looks from the promotional tour, It Ends With Us:

C’mon Barbie, let’s go party!

Blake Lively in a hot pink mini dress and jacket(instagram)

Blake Lively was a sight for sore eyes as she wore a Fuschia pink mini dress with a floral chain mail top and belt from a New York brand, Dauphinette. Her handwoven wool jacket, by Pero, was the perfect complementary shade of hot pink with hand-embroidered tiny clusters of flowers. The actor embraced the colour pink from head to toe as she wore Barbie pink shoes and even lipstick in the same shade. Her emerald drop earrings pulled the subtle hints of green from her fit, while she threaded flowers, in the shades of pink, purple and yellow, through her messy braid.

One from the archives

Blake Lively in a Vivienne Westwood floral midi dress (instagram)

Decked in florals, Blake Lively wore an archival white flowy midi dress from Vivienne Westwood called Absence of Rose, which was released in 1994. Channelling her Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, she wore Carnaval pink pumps from Christian Louboutin, which also had flower petals in keeping with the theme. Paying minute attention to her manicure, it had micro purple flowers on it with two-toned green leaves and gold accents. For the actor, more is more and she went all out with her accessories with several bangles and bracelets stacked on one hand, and blue and purple cocktail flower rings on the other.

Living in a denim dream

Blake Lively in cut-down denim pants(instagram)

Making a bold statement in a simple fit, Blake Lively showed that denim and a white tee can be elevated. Having accumulated a lot of experience with denim under her belt after her 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, she wore a pair of risqué jeans to a surprise screening of her latest film. The floral cut-out denim from Maison Valentino featured an intricate hibiscus-flower design along the pant legs and strategically stopped below the pockets for a modest look. She paired her denim with a simple white tank top and Christian Louboutin heels in a denim-adjacent fabric. Her accessories included a few gold bangles, chunky rings and gold hoops.

A garden in full bloom

Blake Lively in a Tanya Taylor floral pants(instagram)

If you thought that Blake Lively would take the easy way out and opt for floral printed dresses to show off her quirky style, think again. Wearing the entire garden with her Tanya Taylor pants, she opted to cuff them at the bottom. The actor accessories with studded strappy silver heels and a Chanel mini bag. She wore a white crop top and Chanel wool vest originally from their Spring/Summer 1996 line. Keeping with the on-the-nose theme, she even wore gold mushroom pendant necklaces, along with some more gold jewellery in the form of rings and bracelets.

Being a sheer delight

Blake Lively in an Ellie Saab three-piece suit(Instagram)

A well-known lover of maximalism, Blake Lively showed her love for going OTT (over the top) as she wore a black floral suit from Elie Saab’s Fall Winter 2024 collection. The three-piece suit included a sheer blouse with embroidered pastel flowers, with a black bralette underneath, and matching wide-legged pants. She completed her entire look with a plaid coat that had the same type of flowers on it. Gold jewellery is the actor’s choice of accessories, and she opted for her signature rings on her fingers.