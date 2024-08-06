Flower power: Blake Lively wears an Indian label Péro for It Ends With Us promotions

The actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively is promoting her latest rom-com film, It Ends With Us, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover. The Gossip Girl actor has been spotted in flower-inspired ensembles. Her movie character, Lily Bloom, a 23-year-old florist, is the inspiration behind the idea of her floral-themed method dressing. Blake Lively is promoting her latest rom-com film, It Ends With Us

Lively chose a vibrant all-pink ensemble consisting of an embroidered jacket by the Indian designer and label Péro

The actor shared pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "I’ve got a dream! When your company throws a florist-themed party for your movie 🥹🙏🌸 @itendswithusmovie 🌸 I love the bottles as tiny vases!! Thank you, team."

For her latest appearance, Lively chose a vibrant all-pink ensemble consisting of an embroidered jacket by the Indian designer and label Péro.

Taking to Instagram, the official page also posted pictures of Blake Lively wearing the limited edition jacket from Spring-Summer 2019. The post stated, "Actress Blake Lively @blakelively in New York City for her film It Ends With Us press tour at Betty Blooms Pop-Up.

She is seen in our LTD NO.67 hot pink handwoven wool jacket with tiny clusters of hand-embroidered florals scattered all over the textile. Each flower, composed of sequins and beads, draws from the floating flora of the deepest ocean bed, reflecting the hours of design and creation that went into making it."

To elevate the look, Lively opted for a loose braid with purple, yellow, and pink flowers

To elevate the look, her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, decided to give Lively a loose braid with purple, yellow, and pink flowers. For her glam, the actor wore a rosy blush and a hot magenta lip color by her artist Elaine Offers Woulard.