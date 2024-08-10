Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in surprise video, Hugh Jackman also appears and says ‘I can’t kiss him anymore'

Ryan Reynolds and his kids seem to miss Blake Lively a little too much. Ryan is done with the promotional tour for his recent film Deadpool and Wolverine. The actor shared an adorable video message for wife Blake Lively, who has also been busy promoting for her film, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-seller, It Ends With Us. Blake appeared for an interview with Capital Official, when she was shown what Ryan had to tell her in a video message. (Also read: Blake Lively’s ‘uncomfortable’ experience with Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us co-stars’ feud explained) Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Ryan's video message for Blake

During the interview, the host told Blake that she knew this interview was due, and so she asked Ryan to say something for her in a video message. Blake looked surprised at this, while the video started. Ryan said, addressing directly towards the camera: “Please come home, I miss you. The kids miss you. I don't know what's come lately this little sojourn of yours. I understand you want to see the world! I understand you want to do things outside of all the other things that you do! We need you!”

‘He is staying at my house crying!’

At this point, Hugh Jackman appears from beside and adds, “He really does, Blake! Seriously he is staying at my house crying. Nonstop. Please come back. I don't want to kiss him anymore! I can't pretend to be you anymore. I just can't!”

Ryan continues, “His basement is so scary! Please come home! I don't have anyone to hold me at night. You go on and you do the things and you go find yourself! I will march forward with the kids and we will come back stronger. Better than ever. We don't need you!” Blake laughed and said that she needs to have this video. She called it amazing, specially calling the ‘anymore’ part of Hugh that sealed it for her.

Blake and Ryan first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. The two began dating in 2011 and got married in September 2012. They share four children: James, Inez, Betty and Olin