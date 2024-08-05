Zack Snyder responds to Superman dig in Deadpool and Wolverine, Henry Cavill's cameo

The recently released Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine featured a cameo by Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC franchise. When director Zack Snyder was asked about the cameo and the dig the film took at his shelved Superman film by The Hollywood Reporter, here’s what he said. (Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 10: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film mints ₹139 crore in India) Zack Snyder directed the 2013 film Man of Steel with Henry Cavill.

Zack Snyder on Henry Cavill’s cameo

When asked if he has seen Henry’s cameo in the film as Wolverine, Zack replied, “I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it. Sounds fun.” He even grinned when it was pointed out that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool takes a dig at how Marvel will treat Henry better than the ‘studio down the street’.

When prodded about how Henry ‘wasted’ 5-6 years in a limbo due to the film that never took off, Zack said, “Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry.”

Henry Cavill’s Superman fiasco

For the unversed, Henry played Superman in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). After he also appeared as Superman in Black Adam (2022) many hoped he would get another Superman film.

Talking to The Wrap in 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said, “I like Henry. He’s a great guy. I think he’s gotten d***ed around by a lot of people, including former regimes at this company. But this Superman’s not Henry for a number of reasons.”

He also claimed that Henry was ‘never cast’ for Superman: Legacy and that he wasn’t ‘fired’. In 2022 Henry wrote on his Instagram after a meeting with James, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”