Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 10: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film mints 139 crore in India

Box office game

The Marvel Studios' action entertainer has raked in ₹139.10 crore (gross box office collection) in 10 days, joining the 100 crore club. The nett box office collection stands at ₹107.80 crore.

According to a statement, the film is still working well at the box office. In India, the film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It registered ₹21 crore on opening day.

Global success

The film is going steady at the global box office. According to Deadline, the estimated business on Sunday was $824.1 million. From the total, the domestic numbers were $395.6 million while $428.5 million was business from the international box office.

Till now, the new instalment has topped the numbers of the previous instalments: Deadpool at $783 million and Deadpool 2 at $786M million.

The comic book sequel is now the second-biggest movie of 2024 behind Inside Out 2, which has done business of $1.555 billion worldwide. It is the third-biggest R-rated movie of all time following Joker ($1.07 billion) and Oppenheimer ($975 million).

About the film

Deadpool & Wolverine brings together Marvel's favourite superheroes, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It is directed by Shawn Levy.

With the film, Hugh came out of his permanent Wolverine retirement. The actor said goodbye to the clawed superhero after 2017's Logan. This time, he not just returned as the most popular X-Man, but also wore the iconic comic book-accurate yellow and blue suit for the first time ever in a live-action movie.

Ryan returned as wise-cracking, motor-mouthed Deadpool. It follows his journey when his world is threatened by the Time Variance Authority, and goes on to find a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction. The film ends in an open-ended way, hinting at more collabs on missions between the superheroes in the future. The film also features Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others.